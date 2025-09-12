NDC’s Chief Azorka arrested, granted bail over alleged assault during Akwatia by-election

The Eastern South Regional Police Command has confirmed the arrest and subsequent granting of bail to Alhaji Chief Sofo Azorka, a National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

His arrest forms part of investigations into an alleged assault on the third National Vice Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Masawudu Osman, during the Akwatia by-election on 2 September 2025.

In a statement dated Friday, 12 September and signed by DSP David Fianko Okyere of the Public Affairs Unit, the Police disclosed that the suspect was picked up in Tamale on 10 September.

The statement read:

Following the commencement of investigations into an alleged assault on Alhaji Masawudu Osman at Akwatia on September 2. 2025 during the 2025 Akwatia by-elections, the Eastern South Regional Police Command on September 10, 2025 arrested suspect. Alhaji Sofo Azorka in Tamale.

It added that a caution statement has since been obtained from him, and he was granted bail on condition that he reports to the Eastern South Regional Police Command in Kyebi on 16 September at 10 a.m. to be arraigned before court.

The Police further assured the public that thorough investigations are underway and urged calm as developments unfold.

The case comes amid calls from NPP leadership for Azorka’s arrest over alleged threats against Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and the reported assault on Alhaji Osman.

In a statement dated 3 September and signed by NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party announced its intention to formally petition the Ghana Police Service. It also urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to act swiftly by arresting and interrogating individuals captured in widely circulated videos linked to the alleged incident.