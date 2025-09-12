Abronye DC denied bail, remanded again in police custody for one week

The Accra Circuit Court has remanded the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, into police custody for one week. He is expected to reappear in court on 19 September.

Abronye, who is facing two charges of alleged “offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace”, appeared in court in a Black Maria under heavy security escort.

The court premises drew a large crowd of NPP supporters and leading members who gathered in solidarity with him. Notable figures present included Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, National Youth Organiser Henry Nana Boakye, and former NPP National Chairman Freddie Blay.

The Ghana Police Service, in a statement issued on Monday, 8 September, confirmed Abronye’s arrest last week and his detention ahead of his court appearance.

While the Police did not disclose the specific conduct that led to his arrest, the outspoken politician has in recent months attracted significant public attention for his remarks and actions.

Addressing the media outside the courtroom, Mr Afenyo-Markin criticised the Ghana Police Service for keeping Abronye in the custody of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

He questioned: “So the question is, why would the Ghana Police Service claim to be investigating a person and rather decide to send him to NIB cells? Is it to punish him or what?”

Minority accuses government of political persecution

Meanwhile, the Minority Caucus in Parliament has accused the government of political persecution and intimidation of opposition members. They argue that the arrest and continued detention of Abronye DC reflects a deliberate attempt to weaponise state security agencies and the judiciary against political opponents.