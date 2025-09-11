LPG General Secretary shares damning details behind Kofi Akpaloo’s arrest by EOCO

The General Secretary of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Jerry Owusu Apaw, has disclosed details surrounding the arrest and detention of the party’s 2024 Presidential candidate, Percival Kofi Akpaloo.
According to him, Mr Akpaloo used a friend’s company documents to bid for a contract from the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) for a road construction project around Goaso in the Bono Ahafo Region.
He explained that funds from the contract later caused a rift between Mr Akpaloo and his associate, who was allegedly taking portions of the money without his knowledge.
ALSO READ: Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey slams Mahama over refusal to declare state of emergency
He stated:
He took his friend’s company documents to bid for a COCOBOD contract. When the money comes, his friend takes half of the money leaving the work like that and that caused a conflict. Whenever the other monies started coming, his friend refuses to cash out the check. His friend even cashes over 1.3 million cedis while Akpaloo had purchased construction items on credit. This forced him to find his own ways to withdraw the money.
He continued:
This case is a civil case between Kofi and his friend at the high court. EOCO expressed interest after Kofi withdrew the money by using his own mean. The money laundering also had to do with him moving the money from his friend’s account to another and not an international laundering as reporting.
ALSO READ: Nobody will interfere with ORAL – Pres. Mahama assures
Mr Akpaloo is under investigation for serious financial offences, including fraud, causing financial loss to the State, dissipation of public funds, and money laundering.
He was arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Wednesday, 3 September 2025.
Although he has been granted police bail under strict conditions, including a GHC 10 million bond with two sureties to be justified, he remains in EOCO custody until the bail requirements are fully met.