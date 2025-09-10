Nobody will interfere with ORAL – Pres. Mahama assures

President John Dramani Mahama has firmly assured Ghanaians that no individual will be allowed to interfere with Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), the government initiative aimed at recovering state funds from corrupt officials.
He emphasised that all cases currently under investigation by the Attorney General will be closely monitored to prevent any attempts to shield corrupt individuals from prosecution.
His comments follow revelations by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, at the party’s 5th Annual General Meeting, where he alleged that certain individuals had been attempting to strike backdoor deals with persons listed for prosecution.
Addressing a Presidential Media Encounter on Wednesday, September 10, President Mahama stated that such interference would not be tolerated.
He said:
I can assure you that there is no way anybody can interfere. I cannot control people’s thoughts to stop them from attempting to interfere, but I am responsible for ensuring that such interference comes to nothing. That is why I closely monitor and hold regular meetings with the Attorney General.
The President added that he receives frequent briefings on the status of investigations, which gives him confidence that cases will proceed on their merits.
He stressed:
I am confident that the cases will go ahead based on their merits and that nobody will have the opportunity to interfere. If anybody goes lobbying or paying people to obstruct justice, they are only wasting their resources. All cases will be investigated and brought to their logical conclusion.
Responding to concerns about the pace of prosecutions under ORAL, President Mahama explained that the Attorney General was following due process and ensuring that cases were airtight before being sent to court.
He clarified:
If people are exonerated in the courts, that is what justice is all about. We are doing our part, and we are being painstaking in preparing the dockets. People may complain that it is slow, but you do not want to rush a case to court only to have it thrown out on a technicality. That is why we are making sure that when a docket is prepared, it is watertight enough to secure a conviction.
President Mahama reaffirmed that every individual implicated in corruption will be thoroughly investigated, prosecuted, and made to return all looted state assets, underscoring his government’s unwavering commitment to accountability and the rule of law.