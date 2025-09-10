Gov’t to invest GH¢2 billion in healthcare infrastructure from 2025 – 2028 – Pres. Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that his administration will invest GH¢2 billion in healthcare infrastructure between 2025 and 2028 as part of efforts to close gaps in access to healthcare and improve service delivery across Ghana.

Speaking at a Presidential Media Encounter on Wednesday, September 10, President Mahama explained that the 2025 budget makes an initial allocation of GH¢200 million to accelerate the construction, expansion and modernisation of hospitals, clinics and health centres in both rural and urban areas.

He stressed his administration’s commitment to ensuring that every Ghanaian has access to affordable, quality healthcare, describing the investment as a vital step to strengthen the health system.

Ridge Hospital

President Mahama stated:

In 2025 alone, the national health budget increased by 13.4%, rising from GH¢15.6 billion to GH¢17.8 billion, one of the most significant increases in recent years. This bold step reflects our recognition of the urgent need to strengthen Ghana's healthcare system in the face of both domestic demands and global health risks.

He further disclosed that his administration has uncapped the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL), resulting in a 66% increase in funding for the National Health Insurance Scheme. Allocations rose from GH¢5.9 billion in 2024 to GH¢9.8 billion in 2025.

According to him, this represents more than just an accounting adjustment but a firm commitment to saving lives. He emphasised:

This is not just a budget line, it is a lifesaving commitment. These funds will help expand coverage, improve claims processing and ensure that every Ghanaian, especially the poor and vulnerable, has access to affordable and quality healthcare.

President Mahama also addressed the recent withdrawal of $156 million in United States health aid, noting that his government had realigned domestic expenditure priorities to sustain critical programmes focused on malaria, HIV and AIDS, and child health.

He declared:

To further bridge access gaps and enhance service delivery, government is investing over GH¢2 billion in healthcare infrastructure between now and 2028. This includes an initial GH¢200 million allocation in the 2025 budget to accelerate construction, expansion and modernisation of hospitals, clinics and health centres nationwide. Whether in rural communities or high-density urban centres, our aim is the same: a health facility within reach of every Ghanaian.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to completing the Agenda 111 hospital projects initiated under previous administrations. President Mahama noted that cabinet is awaiting a comprehensive report from the Minister of Health on the status and progress of these projects in order to determine the most effective pathway to ensure their completion.

President Mahama continued by reaffirming that healthcare remains a top priority for his government, underlining that the planned investments are not merely financial commitments but essential measures to protect lives and secure the health of current and future generations of Ghanaians.