Abronye DC Arrest: Minority accuses gov’t of political persecution and intimidation

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has accused the government of engaging in political persecution and intimidation against members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP). This follows the arrest and remand of Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP.

According to the Minority, the development reflects a deliberate attempt by the government to weaponise state security agencies and the judiciary against political opponents.

Abronye DC was remanded by the Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday, 9 September, on two charges of alleged “offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace”. He is expected to reappear in court on Friday, 12 September.

Reacting to the case in a statement signed by Jerry Ahmed Shaib, 2nd Deputy Minority Whip, the caucus argued that the decision amounted to punishment rather than justice.

The statement read:

This vague and overly broad application of the law falls far short of international standards of legal specificity. Even more troubling, his arrest follows attempts to seek political asylum in eight countries, citing persecution and threats to his life. The denial of bail and his remand clearly suggest punishment, not justice.

Jerry Ahmed Shaib, 2nd Deputy Minority Whip

The Minority further alleged that there is a deliberate and systematic campaign to suppress dissent through harassment of journalists, social commentators, and opposition figures via arbitrary arrests and detentions.

The statement added that such persecution undermines the democratic principles upon which Ghana was founded. It cited escalating threats against political leaders, including the Minority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, and the NPP’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B).

Reports of assassination plots, issued openly by NDC executives and their associates while the authorities look away, signal a dangerous deterioration of democratic tolerance. This climate of intimidation is not a partisan issue; it is an assault on democracy itself.

The statement stressed:

Such threats violate international democratic norms and cannot be dismissed as mere local politics. They demand immediate, serious investigation. The Ghana Police Service must rise above partisanship, abandon its current posture as a tool of the ruling party, and guarantee protection for all political actors, regardless of affiliation.

The Minority Caucus reaffirmed its commitment to uphold the rule of law, defend human rights, and restore public trust in Ghana’s democratic institutions.

Minority statement

