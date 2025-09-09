Nepal: 22 killed, Parliament set ablaze as Prime Minister resigns in gen z protests

At least 22 people have been killed in Nepal after violent protests led by young demonstrators escalated into chaos, with the parliament building torched and Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli forced to resign. The unrest, driven largely by Gen Z protesters, follows mounting anger over government corruption, nepotism, and sweeping social media restrictions.

The 73-year-old prime minister tendered his resignation to President Ramchandra Paudel on Tuesday, citing “the adverse situation in the country” and expressing hope that his departure would “facilitate the solution to the problem and help resolve it politically in accordance with the constitution,” according to his resignation letter reported by CBC News.

Deadly Clashes Across Nepal

Several social media sites -- including Facebook, YouTube and X -- have been inaccessible in Nepal since Friday after the government blocked 26 unregistered platforms © PRABIN RANABHAT / AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

What began as peaceful demonstrations on Monday spiralled into violent confrontations after security forces fired live rounds, water cannons, and tear gas at crowds in several cities. Al Jazeera initially reported 19 deaths, with 17 in Kathmandu and two in Itahari. However, Dr Mohan Regmi, executive director of Civil Service Hospital in Kathmandu, later confirmed the death toll had risen to at least 22, with over 100 injured. Some outlets estimate the number of injured at closer to 400, including police officers.

The violence reached its peak on Tuesday when protesters defied a government-imposed curfew to storm key state institutions. Demonstrators broke into Nepal’s parliament building in Kathmandu and set it ablaze, while the prime minister’s residence and homes of other political leaders were also attacked. Oli’s resignation came soon after.

Gen Z Anger Over Nepotism and Social Media Bans

Photo by PRABIN RANABHAT/AFP via Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The protests are being driven by young people frustrated with what they view as entrenched corruption and nepotism in government appointments. The immediate spark was the government’s decision to restrict popular social media platforms including WhatsApp and Facebook, after a controversial ban on TikTok in 2023 for “disrupting social harmony and diffusing indecent materials.”

Although TikTok later returned after agreeing to comply with local regulations, the renewed restrictions reignited anger. Following Monday’s clashes, the government lifted the latest social media ban, but the concession did little to calm the crowds.

International Concern Grows

Smoke billows from the Federal Parliament of Nepal complex, where fires were ignited on September 9, 2025, during protests against the killings of 19 people a day earlier. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

ADVERTISEMENT

The international community has expressed alarm at the escalating violence. The United Nations said it was prepared to support Nepal in stabilising the situation, confirming that at least 15 people had been killed in “large-scale youth protests” across the country. Amnesty International has also condemned the use of live ammunition by security forces, warning of possible human rights violations.

Political Crisis Deepens

Oli, who had been in office since 2021, is the latest casualty of Nepal’s recurring political instability. His resignation plunges the Himalayan nation into fresh uncertainty as protesters continue to demand broader accountability and mass resignations from government officials.

President Paudel has urged citizens to “cooperate” and remain calm, but whether his appeal will be enough to ease tensions remains unclear. With nearly 30 million people, Nepal is facing one of the most severe political and social crises in its recent history, fuelled by a generation unwilling to accept business as usual in governance.