The Blood Moon of September 2025: Why Many Missed It and When to Expect the Next One

On 7–8 September 2025, the world witnessed one of nature’s most spectacular celestial displays, a total lunar eclipse that turned the Moon into a glowing red orb.

This “Blood Moon” drew the gaze of billions across several continents, yet many people missed the rare event due to geography, timing and weather conditions.

Understanding the Blood Moon Phenomenon

A Blood Moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon. Instead of disappearing into darkness, the Moon takes on a reddish hue as Earth’s atmosphere bends sunlight and scatters shorter blue wavelengths, while allowing longer red wavelengths to reach the lunar surface.

In essence, observers see the combined glow of every sunrise and sunset on Earth reflected onto the Moon. The September 2025 eclipse was particularly striking, with totality lasting an impressive 82 minutes, one of the longest durations in recent astronomical history.

It also coincided with the traditional Harvest Moon, sometimes called the Corn Moon, adding both cultural and seasonal significance to the event.

Timeline of the Eclipse

The blood moon rises over Vienna during a total lunar eclipse on September 07, 2025 in Vienna, AustriaImage source,Getty Images

The entire eclipse unfolded over about five and a half hours, according to Universal Time (UTC):

15:28 – Penumbral eclipse began (subtle dimming)

16:26 – Partial eclipse commenced (visible bite from Earth’s shadow)

17:30 – Totality began (Moon turned red)

18:09 – Full Moon occurred (39 minutes into totality)

18:11 – Greatest eclipse (deepest red colouring)

18:52 – Totality ended (red glow began fading)

19:56 – Partial eclipse concluded

20:55 – Penumbral phase ended

This timing favoured the Eastern Hemisphere, offering evening views across Asia, Africa, Europe and Australia.

Global Visibility and Conditions

An estimated seven (7) billion people, nearly 88% of the global population, were within the viewing zone. Eastern Asia, India, Southeast Asia, Australia and eastern Africa experienced the full eclipse, while most of Europe and Africa saw large portions, although some regions only caught the event as the Moon rose already eclipsed.

The Americas, however, missed out completely as the eclipse occurred during daylight when the Moon was below the horizon.

Why Many Missed the Blood Moon

The moon appears from behind the Tokyo Skytree during the total lunar eclipse above the Japanese capital. [JIJI Press/AFP]

Despite the wide visibility, millions failed to catch the spectacle for several reasons.

Geographic exclusion meant the Americas were entirely left out. In some European regions the Moon rose mid-eclipse, making the transition less dramatic.

Thick clouds blocked the view for many others. Public awareness also played a role since lunar eclipses usually attract less publicity than solar eclipses. Urban light pollution in many cities further diminished visibility, particularly during the subtler phases.

The Eclipse in Scientific Context

The September event formed part of an “almost tetrad,” a sequence of four significant lunar eclipses in close succession:

14 March 2025 – Total lunar eclipse

7–8 September 2025 – Total lunar eclipse (the Blood Moon)

2–3 March 2026 – Total lunar eclipse

28 August 2026 – Partial lunar eclipse

This clustering results from the intricate orbital mechanics of the Earth, Moon and Sun, making 2025–2026 a rich period for eclipse enthusiasts.

What Comes Next

The next total lunar eclipse will occur on 2–3 March 2026. This time, the Americas, Asia, Australia and parts of the Pacific will enjoy prime viewing, while Africa and Europe will see only limited phases. For many who missed September’s Blood Moon, this event will provide another chance to witness the phenomenon.

After 2026, total lunar eclipses will continue, though visibility in any one location typically occurs every two to three years.

Throughout history, Blood Moons have carried symbolic and spiritual significance, often interpreted as omens by ancient societies. Today, however, they serve as extraordinary natural demonstrations of planetary motion and atmospheric science.

They also offer rare opportunities for public engagement with astronomy, accessible to anyone without the need for special equipment.

Preparing for Future Eclipses

Those hoping to witness upcoming events should plan ahead. Clear skies, minimal light pollution and an open horizon greatly enhance visibility. Checking weather forecasts, knowing precise times and using binoculars or telescopes can also improve the viewing experience.