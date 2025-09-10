Ghana condemns Israel’s ‘unprovoked’ attack on Qatar

The Government of Ghana has strongly condemned what it describes as Israel’s “unprovoked” attack on the sovereign State of Qatar, which has resulted in casualties, loss of lives and destruction of property.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, 10 September, Ghana expressed grave concern about the airstrikes, noting that they constitute a clear violation of international law and an affront to Qatar’s sovereignty.

According to the statement, the assault threatens to derail the fragile pursuit of peace between Israel and Palestine.

Israel Attack on Hamas. Photo via bbc.com

It read:

The Government of the Republic of Ghana has learnt with deep concern of the unprovoked Israeli attack on the sovereign State of Qatar resulting in casualties, loss of lives and properties. The Government of the Republic of Ghana condemns the attack in view of the fact that the airstrikes constitute a clear violation of international law and an affront to the sovereignty of the State of Qatar. This attack undermines the ongoing pursuit of peace between the States of Palestine and Israel.

The Government further highlighted President John Dramani Mahama’s solidarity with Qatar, stating:

His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama and the People of Ghana stand in solidarity with the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the People of Qatar in these difficult times. We commend Qatar for their tireless and impressive commitment towards the resolution of the conflict between the States of Israel and Palestine and further appeal that this condemnable incident is not allowed to derail Qatar's effort in negotiating a peaceful diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

Meanwhile, CNN reports that Israel carried out an unprecedented strike targeting Hamas leadership in Qatar’s capital. Qatar has long played a central role as a mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks, and this assault now risks jeopardising ongoing hostage negotiations.

According to the report, Hamas confirmed that the strike killed five of its members but failed to eliminate the negotiating delegation. A Qatari security officer was also killed in the attack.

The incident has heightened regional tensions and raised concerns about the possible escalation of hostilities. Analysts fear it could strain diplomatic channels that have been crucial in mediating between Israel and Palestine, further complicating efforts to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East.

