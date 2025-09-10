No licence has been issued to mine in forest reserves under my gov’t – Pres. Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has firmly stated that his administration has not issued a single licence to any company to undertake mining in Ghana’s forest reserves since assuming office.

He explained that this position reflects government’s strong commitment to protecting forest reserves from destruction caused by mining activities.

Speaking at a Presidential Media Encounter on Wednesday, September 10, President Mahama reaffirmed his government’s determination to tackle illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, which continues to pose serious threats to the environment and water bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Mahama stated:

We are taking decisive action to protect our environment and natural resources from destruction. A dedicated national task force is currently in place, actively combating the menace of illegal mining. As a result of their operations, hundreds of excavators, water pumps and other heavy equipment have been seized, disrupting the networks that have long exploited our lands and rivers.

He further disclosed that nine (9) forest reserves had been successfully recovered from illegal miners, restoring these vital ecosystems under state protection. He added that steps were already underway to repeal the controversial Legislative Instrument (LI) 2462, which has been widely criticised for permitting mining in forest reserves.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted:

Our Tree for Life initiative is being actively rolled out across the country, targeting the restoration of lands degraded by legal mining activities. Steps are currently underway to repeal LI 2462 to formalise our commitment to end mining in forest reserves.

President Mahama stressed that throughout his administration, not a single licence had been issued to allow mining in forest reserves. According to him, the repeal of LI 2462 would further underscore his government’s dedication to preserving these critical ecosystems.

He concluded by reiterating that safeguarding Ghana’s forests remains a priority, both to protect biodiversity and to secure the livelihoods of communities that depend on these natural resources.