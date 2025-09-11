Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey slams Mahama over refusal to declare state of emergency

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey has strongly criticised President John Dramani Mahama for his refusal to declare a state of emergency in areas affected by illegal mining across the country.

According to the group, the government’s posture in addressing the menace, known locally as galamsey, is deeply unsatisfactory and reflects what it described as a “disappointing” lack of urgency.

Speaking at a Presidential Media Encounter in Accra on Wednesday, 10 September, President Mahama defended his decision, arguing that declaring a state of emergency should be considered only as a last resort. He emphasised the importance of fully exhausting existing legal frameworks before taking such a drastic step.

President Mahama stated:

I have been reluctant to implement a state of emergency in the galamsey fight because we have not exhausted the powers available to us without such a declaration. We have the authority to arrest offenders, confiscate equipment, and enforce forest protection laws, which already provide us with enough tools to act.

In a press release dated Thursday, 11 September 2025, and signed by its Convener, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, the coalition criticised the President for failing to demonstrate the urgency required to confront the crisis.

The statement said:

The government’s posture has downplayed the severity of the situation, which has resulted in the pollution of more than 60% of water bodies with heavy metals, the displacement of farmers who cultivate both cash and food crops, and the destruction of vital forest reserves.

The coalition further dismissed claims that police forces had struggled to differentiate between legal and illegal miners, describing such remarks as misplaced.

The coalition added:

The IGP’s men, though not perfect, were fearless and had brought the situation under control. We challenge the Presidency to name a single licensed small-scale mining company that is operating responsibly. While we welcome the introduction of NAIMOS, the question remains whether they have been adequately resourced to respond decisively.

The group also recalled that before becoming President, John Mahama himself had joined calls from civil society for a state of emergency to combat the same crisis, insisting that the conditions today have not improved but, in fact, worsened.

Concluding its statement, the coalition described the government’s handling of the illegal mining crisis as a disappointment and a failure.

