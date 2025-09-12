Burkina Faso scraps visa fees for all African countries

The Republic of Burkina Faso has announced the immediate scrapping of visa fees for all African travellers, in a major step to facilitate the free movement of people and goods across the continent.

The decision was confirmed by Mahamadou Sana, the country’s Security Minister, following a cabinet meeting chaired by military leader Captain Ibrahim Traoré on Thursday, 11 September.

In his statement, Sana declared: “From now on, any citizen from an African country wishing to go to Burkina Faso will not pay any amount to cover visa fees.”

According to a report by the BBC, African visitors will still be required to complete an online visa application, which will be reviewed for approval, the minister clarified.

Burkina Faso’s latest move aligns with similar initiatives by countries such as Ghana, Rwanda and Kenya, which have recently eased or eliminated visa requirements for African travellers.

Citizens of West African states can already travel to Burkina Faso without visas under regional arrangements. However, this policy could change in the future, as Burkina Faso, along with Mali and Niger, has withdrawn from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), following political tensions linked to their military-led governments.

Captain Traoré, a young soldier who seized power in a 2022 coup, has styled himself as a champion of Pan-Africanism, frequently criticising Western influence and colonialism. His popularity across Africa has been amplified by social media, where both supportive and misleading posts have contributed to his revolutionary image.

The government’s information service described the move as a reflection of Burkina Faso’s commitment to Pan-Africanist ideals and regional integration. “This free visa system for African nationals will also help promote tourism and Burkinabè culture, and improve Burkina Faso’s visibility abroad,” the statement added.

