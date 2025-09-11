Top 10 Countries in the World with the Best Government: 2025 Rankings

Good governance has become the benchmark for stability, prosperity and resilience in today’s rapidly changing global landscape.

In 2025, the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) once again offers a detailed ranking of how effectively countries are governed.

This annual CGGI, designed by practitioners for practitioners, assesses 120 countries using 35 indicators grouped into seven key pillars. These cover leadership, financial stewardship, public administration, rule of law, and social welfare.

The latest rankings reveal that European countries continue to dominate, particularly in Northern Europe, where strong institutions and a culture of accountability remain central to governance. Out of the 20 highest-ranking countries this year, 13 are from Europe, showing the region’s strength in combining democratic traditions with efficiency and innovation.

European Map via european-union.europa.eu

Europe remains the most consistent global performer in governance. In 2025, Denmark and Finland emerged as global leaders, both securing positions in the top five. Finland and Sweden have also held their ground, reinforcing their reputations as models of inclusive, transparent and citizen-focused governance. Northern Europe as a whole continues to set the standard globally, consistently ranking among the world’s best.

By contrast, Eastern and Southern Europe continue to face challenges. Weaker institutions, slower economic growth, and governance shortcomings weigh on their rankings. However, there are signs of gradual improvement, especially in areas such as digital governance and anti-corruption efforts, which indicate promising long-term potential.

Beyond Europe, the Asia-Pacific region continues to make a strong impression. Singapore remains the standout performer, recognised globally for its efficient public administration, rule of law, and forward-looking economic strategy. It consistently ranks highly across nearly all pillars, cementing its position as one of the world’s best-governed states.

CGGI Singapore profile

Other Asia-Pacific nations in the top 20 include Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea. Each showcases a blend of democratic governance, technological innovation and effective institutions. South Korea in particular demonstrates how rapid economic growth can be combined with strong anti-corruption measures, enabling it to maintain a high global standing.

With 14 countries ranked in the top 20, Europe and North America together form the best-performing region. This region also has the highest average wealth levels, with GDP per capita standing at around $41,000. Covering 41 countries with a combined population of 1.1 billion, it continues to set the global benchmark for governance.

The CGGI findings highlight that effective governance is not solely about national wealth but about how effectively countries manage their resources, institutions, and responsibilities to their citizens. Those that invest in sound financial systems, transparency, and inclusive administration consistently perform better. Denmark’s steady rise and Northern Europe’s long-standing strength serve as strong examples of this principle.

Regional Insights Asia Pacific

The 2025 CGGI results confirm a universal truth. Good governance is a long-term investment that delivers prosperity, stability and public trust. From Europe’s enduring dominance to Asia-Pacific’s consistent excellence and the United Arab Emirates’ notable rise into the top ten, the rankings highlight diverse yet effective models of governance success.

Top 10 Countries in the World with the Best Government

Country Global Position CGGI Index Score Singapore 1st 0.875 Denmark 2nd 0.833 Norway 3rd 0.830 Finland 4th 0.827 Sweden 5th 0.821 Switzerland 6th 0.812 Netherlands 7th 0.788 Germany 8th 0.787 United Arab Emirates 9th 0.780 Luxembourg 10th 0.774