Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home
ADVERTISEMENT

Top 10 Countries in the World with the Best Government: 2025 Rankings

11 September 2025 at 19:55
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan via oceanpanel.org, Friedrich Merz. Joachim-Friedrich Martin Josef Merz, Credit: IMAGO/Christian Ditsch. Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during a meeting in Vietnam [File: Nhac Nguyen/AFP]
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan via oceanpanel.org, Friedrich Merz. Joachim-Friedrich Martin Josef Merz, Credit: IMAGO/Christian Ditsch. Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during a meeting in Vietnam [File: Nhac Nguyen/AFP]

Good governance has become the benchmark for stability, prosperity and resilience in today’s rapidly changing global landscape.

In 2025, the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) once again offers a detailed ranking of how effectively countries are governed.

This annual CGGI, designed by practitioners for practitioners, assesses 120 countries using 35 indicators grouped into seven key pillars. These cover leadership, financial stewardship, public administration, rule of law, and social welfare.

ALSO READ: Top 10 African Countries with the Best Government: 2025 Rankings

The latest rankings reveal that European countries continue to dominate, particularly in Northern Europe, where strong institutions and a culture of accountability remain central to governance. Out of the 20 highest-ranking countries this year, 13 are from Europe, showing the region’s strength in combining democratic traditions with efficiency and innovation.

ADVERTISEMENT
European Map via european-union.europa.eu

European Map via european-union.europa.eu

Europe remains the most consistent global performer in governance. In 2025, Denmark and Finland emerged as global leaders, both securing positions in the top five. Finland and Sweden have also held their ground, reinforcing their reputations as models of inclusive, transparent and citizen-focused governance. Northern Europe as a whole continues to set the standard globally, consistently ranking among the world’s best.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Airports in Africa: 2025 Rankings

By contrast, Eastern and Southern Europe continue to face challenges. Weaker institutions, slower economic growth, and governance shortcomings weigh on their rankings. However, there are signs of gradual improvement, especially in areas such as digital governance and anti-corruption efforts, which indicate promising long-term potential.

Beyond Europe, the Asia-Pacific region continues to make a strong impression. Singapore remains the standout performer, recognised globally for its efficient public administration, rule of law, and forward-looking economic strategy. It consistently ranks highly across nearly all pillars, cementing its position as one of the world’s best-governed states.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: The Top 10 Best Airports in the World: 2025 Rankings

CGGI Singapore profile

CGGI Singapore profile

Other Asia-Pacific nations in the top 20 include Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea. Each showcases a blend of democratic governance, technological innovation and effective institutions. South Korea in particular demonstrates how rapid economic growth can be combined with strong anti-corruption measures, enabling it to maintain a high global standing.

With 14 countries ranked in the top 20, Europe and North America together form the best-performing region. This region also has the highest average wealth levels, with GDP per capita standing at around $41,000. Covering 41 countries with a combined population of 1.1 billion, it continues to set the global benchmark for governance.

ALSO READ: 8 Ways to Build Trust and Intimacy in a New Relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

The CGGI findings highlight that effective governance is not solely about national wealth but about how effectively countries manage their resources, institutions, and responsibilities to their citizens. Those that invest in sound financial systems, transparency, and inclusive administration consistently perform better. Denmark’s steady rise and Northern Europe’s long-standing strength serve as strong examples of this principle.

Regional Insights Asia Pacific

Regional Insights Asia Pacific

The 2025 CGGI results confirm a universal truth. Good governance is a long-term investment that delivers prosperity, stability and public trust. From Europe’s enduring dominance to Asia-Pacific’s consistent excellence and the United Arab Emirates’ notable rise into the top ten, the rankings highlight diverse yet effective models of governance success.

Top 10 Countries in the World with the Best Government

Country

Global Position

CGGI Index Score

Singapore

1st

0.875

Denmark

2nd

0.833

Norway

3rd

0.830

Finland

4th

0.827

Sweden

5th

0.821

Switzerland

6th

0.812

Netherlands

7th

0.788

Germany

8th

0.787

United Arab Emirates

9th

0.780

Luxembourg

10th

0.774

ADVERTISEMENT
Inform me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.