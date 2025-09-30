German Ambassador backs President Mahama’s call for UN reforms

Germany’s newly-appointed Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Frederick Landshoeft, has backed President John Mahama’s call for reforms at the United Nations (UN) as the organisation marks its 80th anniversary.

According to him, Germany recognises the concerns raised by President Mahama regarding peace, security, climate change, and sustainable development, describing them as shared global priorities.

Speaking at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Thursday, 25 September 2025, President Mahama argued that the UN’s founding charter is outdated. He emphasised that although the world has changed dramatically and membership has nearly quadrupled since 1945, the structure of power remains skewed in favour of the post-World War II victors.

He strongly questioned Africa’s continued exclusion from permanent representation on the Security Council. Referring to Ghana’s Reset Agenda, President Mahama urged the UN to undergo a similar process of recalibration to remain relevant in today’s global context.

Addressing journalists ahead of Germany Unity Day 2025, Ambassador Landshoeft said:

Ghana has proven to be a reliable multilateral partner and we strongly welcome President Mahama’s call for collective action, including reforms at the United Nations. Germany will continue to work closely with Ghana and other partners to advance these goals.

He also stressed Germany’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Ghana in key sectors including security, business, and labour migration. On business ties, he remarked:

When President Mahama declared that ‘Ghana is open for business’ – Germany listened. At the Ambassadors’ Conference Business Day in Berlin, there was even a queue of companies in front of the Ghana desk. German firms are seeking new, reliable markets, and Ghana’s stability offers a powerful advantage.