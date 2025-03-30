Ghana Navy probes suspected pirate attack, three crew members feared kidnapped

The Ghana Navy has launched an investigation into a suspected pirate attack on the Ghanaian-registered fishing vessel, Mengxin 1, which occurred in Ghanaian waters on the evening of Thursday, March 27.

According to a press release issued by the Ghana Armed Forces on Saturday, March 29, the attack took place at approximately 5:53 PM when seven armed individuals boarded the vessel and fired warning shots.

The sudden assault forced several crew members to seek refuge in a secure area on the ship. The pirates remained on board for about three hours, during which they assembled the crew on deck and seized their mobile phones.

After the assailants departed, the crew discovered that the Captain, Chief Mate, and Chief Engineer—all Chinese nationals—were missing, raising strong suspicions of kidnapping.

With no mobile network coverage at sea, the remaining crew, who were unharmed, sailed closer to land to report the incident.

The vessel has since docked safely at the Tema Fishing Harbour, where Marine Police and Naval Intelligence personnel from the Eastern Naval Command have conducted initial interrogations, confirming the incident and suspected abduction.

In response to the attack, intelligence has been shared with neighbouring countries through the ECOWAS Multinational Maritime Coordination Centre (MMCC) Zone F in Accra, under the Yaoundé Architecture for maritime security. This coordinated effort aims to enhance regional cooperation in tracking the suspected kidnappers.

Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director General of Public Relations for the Ghana Armed Forces, has assured the public that security agencies are intensifying efforts to locate and rescue the kidnapped crew members.

The Ghana Navy has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with regional and international partners to address maritime security threats and ensure the safety of vessels operating in Ghanaian waters.