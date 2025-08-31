Ghanaian man buried in beer-shaped coffin to honour his love for drinking beer [Video]

A Ghanaian man with a well-known love for beer has been laid to rest in an unusually crafted beer-shaped coffin, turning his funeral into a spectacle that reflects one of Ghana’s most unique cultural practices: fantasy coffins.

In Ghana, funerals are not only about mourning but also about celebrating the life, passion, and identity of the deceased.

Especially in rural areas and among the Ga people in southern Ghana, it is common for families to design coffins in the shape of objects that symbolise the profession, interests, or lifestyle of their loved ones.

For example, a gari and beans (“Gob3”) seller may be honoured with a bowl-shaped coffin, while palm wine tappers are often buried in caskets designed to resemble kegs or climbing tools.

Along the coast, where fishing dominates, coffins shaped like boats or canoes are popular, paying tribute to the seafaring life.

Farmers, hunters, carpenters, and even drivers have also been buried in caskets shaped like their tools of trade.

This practice, which has become a cultural phenomenon in Ghana, is more than just a symbolic gesture; it’s a way of telling the story of the deceased to the world and ensuring their legacy lives on.

In the case of this beer enthusiast, his coffin was carefully designed in the shape of a giant beer bottle, reflecting his lifelong passion.

A video circulating on social media shows the coffin being carried through the streets with lively music, a brass band, and mourners dancing behind the cortege.

The atmosphere, though solemn in parts, was largely celebratory, as friends and family remembered the deceased in a way that matched his character.

This colourful farewell demonstrates how Ghanaian funerals often blur the line between mourning and celebration, transforming grief into a vibrant cultural event that blends tradition, music, and art.

A Growing Global Fascination

Ghana’s unique “fantasy coffins” have gained international attention, with artisans from the country receiving recognition in museums and art galleries worldwide.

What started as a local custom has now become a powerful expression of African identity, attracting both tourists and cultural enthusiasts.

For many families, however, the practice remains deeply personal. It is not simply about artistry but about ensuring that the final journey of their loved ones reflects the life they lived.

As the beer-shaped coffin made its way to the cemetery, accompanied by music and dancing, it served as a reminder that in Ghana, death is not just an end but also a celebration of life, passion, and legacy.