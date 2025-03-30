Hands Off! Government cancels sale of Ghana’s diplomatic properties in Nigeria, Zambia

In a major reversal of a controversial decision, the government has announced that it has cancelled two transactions initiated by the previous Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration to sell Ghanaian diplomatic properties in Nigeria and Zambia.

The announcement, made by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, was backed by President John Mahama and revealed during a parliamentary session.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page on March 29, Ablakwa reaffirmed the government’s firm stance against selling off Ghana’s diplomatic assets.

We mean it when we say no diplomatic property belonging to the people of Ghana would be sold under our watch.

The minister further disclosed that steps are already being taken to recover an illegal part payment made in one of the scrapped deals.

Ablakwa made it clear that individuals who masterminded the scheme—some of whom are reportedly on the run—will be tracked down and held accountable.

The principles of ORAL, strict abhorrence for State Capture, and the national interest shall continue to guide our decisions.

Ablakwa didn’t just announce the cancellation—he made sure to put out a strong warning to anyone eyeing Ghana’s diplomatic properties, both locally and across the country’s 71 foreign missions. None of such properties would be put up for sale, according to the Minister.