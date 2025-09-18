I don’t want to be alive to witness NDC presidential primaries - Dr Tony Aidoo

Dr Tony Aidoo, a former Ghanaian ambassador to the Netherlands and a stalwart of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said he would prefer not to be alive to witness the party’s presidential primaries ahead of the 2028 election.

He said the party’s future, and that of any prospective presidential candidate, will depend largely on President John Dramani Mahama’s performance. However, he added that he had no interest in living to see the contest.

Speaking in an interview on Power FM, Mr Aidoo said:

Whoever plans to succeed Mahama will find that much depends on the outcome of his administration. If it does well, people will be attracted to the party and that will create the momentum on which a potential successor can build.

He added:

But I do not know. I do not want to be here. Maybe by the time it comes to that point I will be gone. I am old. God has been good to me. But I would not mind if he takes me today.

Mr Aidoo nonetheless expressed a personal hope to witness the national football team’s success. He said: “All I want is to live long enough to see the Black Stars qualify for the 2026 World Cup and to see them perform well there.”

While no candidate has formally declared an intention to contest the NDC presidential primaries, several high-profile names have been mentioned in public discussion, including Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.