Minority cries over NIB invitations, accuses Mahama of ‘witch-hunting’ opponents

The NPP minority caucus in Parliament has strongly condemned the administration of President John Mahama, accusing it of “witch-hunting” political opponents instead of focusing on fulfilling the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) 2024 campaign promises.

This follows the detention of two former appointees of the Akufo-Addo administration by the National Investigative Bureau (NIB) over the weekend in two separate cases.

In the first instance, former Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) Board Chairman, Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi, was detained in connection with alleged financial impropriety during his tenure.

Additionally, Kwaku Ohene Gyan, the former Deputy Director of Operations at the National Service Scheme (NSS), was detained in relation to the NSS ghost name scandal.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, 23rd February, the opposition MPs described these detentions as acts of political persecution.

The statement alleged that the NIB's actions were a direct directive from the government following its first Cabinet meeting last Friday.

The caucus claimed:

We are reliably informed that at President Mahama’s first Cabinet meeting, discussions heavily centred on officials of the previous administration. It is no coincidence that shortly after this meeting, the security agencies sprang into action, conducting aggressive and unlawful interrogations, forcefully inviting former appointees to the NIB, and instilling fear in political opponents.

The statement further stressed:

We acknowledge the importance of accountability in governance. However, the pursuit of justice must adhere to due process and the rule of law. The recent trend of forcibly detaining individuals without proper legal procedures is reminiscent of authoritarian regimes and has no place in our democratic society.

The minority also responded to President Mahama’s recent remarks alleging that the previous administration had “criminally mishandled” the economy.

They argued that the Akufo-Addo administration successfully navigated global challenges and cautioned the president against attempting to rewrite history.