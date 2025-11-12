Over 300 foreigners nabbed for Ghana card and passport fraud

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revealed that over 300 people foreigners have been arrested for illegally possessing Ghana Cards and attempting to obtain Ghanaian passports.

The Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, explained that the rise in such cases is due to the increased value of the Ghanaian passport, which now grants visa-free access to 42 countries. He added that the ministry has introduced new security measures to prevent fraudulent activities.

In an effort to strengthen security, the Ministry has restricted mobile phones used for passport applications. "No mobile phone number will be allowed to register for more than five passport applications. We detected a trend of multiple attempts by the same numbers, and these numbers have now been blocked in our system,” the Minister explained

Ablakwa added that the new measures take into account community demographics, the average number of minors, and parental responsibilities, to ensure the system is not exploited.