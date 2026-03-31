IWM2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Seli Gavu, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, Old Mutual Ghana

Leadership is often measured by the opportunities we create for others, not just the positions we hold. This principle guides Seli Gavu, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at Old Mutual Ghana, as she navigates her professional journey with a focus on mentorship, inclusion, and team empowerment. Her story demonstrates how seizing opportunities, lifting others, and fostering equitable workplaces can shape not just a career but an entire organisational culture.

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The International Women’s Month 2026 “Give to Gain” campaign champions a culture of generosity and collaboration. Its message is simple yet powerful: giving is not a subtraction but an intentional multiplication. When individuals, organisations, and communities invest time, knowledge, resources, or advocacy in women, opportunities expand and support networks grow stronger.

As part of Pulse Ghana’s International Women’s Month series, we highlight Seli Gavu, whose leadership exemplifies the impact of intentional mentorship and inclusion in Ghana’s corporate landscape.

The Leadership Journey

Seli’s career has been shaped by her readiness to embrace opportunities, treating each experience as a chance to learn and grow.

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“I would recall taking up opportunities whenever they arose, raised my hand up for projects whenever it came up, and that has really helped shape my leadership experience over the years and it helped me to grow and also grow others within my team,” she explained.

Her career reflects the belief that leadership is built on initiative, resilience, and the ability to lift others alongside you.

Mentorship and Team Development

Seli Gavu, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at Old Mutual Ghana

At Old Mutual, Seli’s places a strong emphasis on developing her team, helping each member excel in their roles.

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“For me as a risks and compliance executive, I love the opportunity to mentor others, build on their technical capabilities as well as influencing our role is a strategic role and so having that ability to then take on new roles and then be able to influence and set the strategic tone of the organisation is one that I'm proud of,” she noted.

Her approach shows that effective leadership goes beyond personal achievement, focusing on empowering teams to reach their potential.

Workplace Inclusion and Gender Representation

Old Mutual Ghana has made inclusion a priority. Seli highlights the company’s policies that support women:

“Old Mutual has always been an inclusive organisation, and we have policies in place for women which support us in what we do,” she said.

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Women make up around 50% of the board and 60% of the executive committee, reflecting the company’s commitment to gender equity. Policies on equal pay, flexible work arrangements, and four-month maternity leave further demonstrate a supportive work environment.

Leadership with Empathy and Feedback

Seli Gavu, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at Old Mutual Ghana

For Seli, leadership is defined by empathy and understanding. She reflects on how support from senior managers during challenging moments influenced her own approach, shaping her ability to recognise that team members have personal issues.

She also emphasises the importance of feedback:

“Sometimes the feedback is difficult to listen to, but when you take feedback and work on yourself, it also helps you to be a better leader within the organisation.”

Advice for the Next Generation

Seli encourages aspiring women leaders to step forward with confidence.

“Don't shy away from leadership roles. Where you see opportunities, raise your hand and go after it. There's only one answer you'll get. It's either a yes or a no. But in that case, you would have also learned something,” she said.

Seli Gavu’s leadership mirrors the heart of the ‘Give to Gain’ campaign: by mentoring, uplifting others, and championing inclusion, she creates ripple effects that benefit not just the workplace but the wider community.

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