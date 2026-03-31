IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Isabella Marian Osei-Kusi, Head of Legal & Company Secretary, Old Mutual Ghana

From her early days as a senior girls’ prefect to leading the legal and company secretarial functions at Old Mutual Ghana, Isabella Marian Osei Kusi’s journey is defined by curiosity, courage, and a deep sense of purpose. Her story reflects how early passions can evolve into significant professional achievements—and how women leaders can shape pathways for others.

The International Women’s Month 2026 “Give to Gain” campaign celebrates mentorship, generosity, and the deliberate creation of opportunities. Its message is simple yet profound: when women invest in their growth and the growth of others, entire organisations and communities benefit.

As part of Pulse Ghana’s IWM 2026 series, we spotlight Isabella Marian Osei Kusi. Her journey demonstrates how early curiosity, persistence, and principled leadership can carve pathways for both personal success and broader impact.

Inspiration and Early Leadership Journey

Isabella’s interest in law grew from a natural desire to help people and a love for reading and solving problems. She recognised early that combining these interests could shape a purposeful career.

Her leadership instincts appeared at a young age. She served as a senior girls prefect during secondary school, learning the importance of responsibility, organisation, and guiding others. These formative experiences set the tone for her approach to leadership today.

Career Growth and Professional Milestones

Isabella Marian Osei-Kusi, Head of Legal & Company Secretary, Old Mutual Ghana

Her professional journey gained momentum in 2019 when she was tasked with managing an entire legal department shortly after the head of legal left. “It was difficult and challenging, but I survived,” she reflects.

Since joining Old Mutual over six years ago, Isabella managed the legal and company secretarial functions single-handedly for nearly five years, guiding the growth of these functions before an additional team member was appointed. She “It's been quite a journey, but it's been worth it,” she says.

Leadership Roles and Achievements

Though naturally introverted, Isabella has embraced demanding leadership responsibilities. She currently chairs both the procurement committee and the partnership steering committee.

“Ordinarily, I might never have taken on such roles,” she admits. “But today, I’m grateful because I’ve learned so much by stepping up.”

Her willingness to rise beyond her comfort zone exemplifies the courage and commitment that defines her leadership style.

Women Leadership and Inclusion at Old Mutual

Isabella credits Old Mutual’s inclusive environment for supporting her growth and that of other women leaders.

“At Old Mutual, women make up 90% of the management team. Even at the board level, there’s an equal representation of men and women—and our board chair is a woman, highlighting our commitment to gender representation and leadership diversity” she notes with pride.

The company’s investment in women-focused training has also shaped her leadership journey. “Since joining Old Mutual, I have benefited from multiple training programmes that have influenced who I am as a leader today."

Inclusivity and diversity remain central to the organisation’s culture, creating space for women to grow and lead with confidence.

Leadership Philosophy

Isabella Marian Osei-Kusi, Head of Legal & Company Secretary, Old Mutual Ghana

Leadership for me, has never been about titles or positions – it has been a continuous journey of growth, humility and impact.

For Isabella, effective leadership begins with self-awareness. I have learned that you cannot lead if you don’t understand yourself. Knowing my strengths, weaknesses, triggers and values has helped me lead with clarity and authenticity.

Integrity is non-negotiable in her approach. “There have been moments where doing the right thing was difficult, but those moments defined me the most. Leadership without integrity may win temporarily but never sustains.”

These principles guide her decisions and interactions, helping her become a more principled and impactful leader.

Advice for the Next Generation

Isabella encourages young women to be assertive and confident. “Own your voice. Speak up - even when your voice shakes. Don't wait for permission to be heard. Your ideas, contributions and perspectives are valuable, so share them,” she says.