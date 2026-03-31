IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Loretta Adom Tawiah, Head of Human Capital, Old Mutual Ghana

Opportunities often favour those who are prepared, and for Loretta, preparation has been a defining principle throughout her career. Her professional journey reflects a deliberate commitment to growth, mentorship, and impact, shaped by a clear focus on creating opportunities not only for herself but for others.

From managing credit in a financial institution to leading human capital at Old Mutual Ghana, her story demonstrates how vision, discipline, and a people-centered approach can transform workplaces and nurture future leaders.

As part of Pulse Ghana’s International Women’s Month 2026 series, we spotlight Loretta Adom Tawiah, Head of Human Capital at Old Mutual Ghana. Her leadership combines strategic direction with a strong emphasis on inclusion, accountability, and talent development.

Career Journey and Early Growth

Loretta Adom Tawiah began her career in a financial institution, where she managed credit operations before transitioning into human resources. She later led a recruitment team and progressed to overseeing a full human capital function within the same organization. Her move to Old Mutual Ghana as a senior human capital consultant marked a key step in her career progression, positioning her for greater responsibility.

Reflecting on her journey, she said, “Over time, influential leaders believed in me, and I made sure I was prepared when the opportunity came. When it did, I stepped into the role of leading the Human Capital team at Old Mutual Ghana.”

Her experience underscores the importance of readiness and perseverance, showing how consistent effort and preparation can align with opportunity to shape leadership outcomes.

Creating Opportunities and Mentorship

Loretta Adom Tawiah, Head of Human Capital at Old Mutual Ghana

A defining aspect of Loretta’s leadership is her commitment to developing others. She takes pride in creating opportunities for young talent and in seeing the broader impact of those efforts across teams and the organization.

“You find true fulfillment when a single opportunity you create for someone goes beyond their personal growth, extending the impact to others and potentially shaping an entire generation.” she explained.

Her perspective highlights the ripple effect of mentorship, where investing in one individual can influence many others and contribute to long-term organizational growth.

Workplace Culture and Gender Inclusion

At Old Mutual Ghana, inclusion and meritocracy are central to the organization’s culture. Loretta emphasized that equal opportunity is embedded in the company’s processes, starting from recruitment through to career development.

“Old Mutual Ghana is a strong learning organization that prioritizes creating equal opportunities for everyone. Success comes from being the right fit for the role and excelling at it, regardless of whether you are male or female.”

She noted that this commitment extends beyond hiring practices to policies that support employees in practical ways. Enhanced maternity leave and a one-month paternity leave policy are among the measures designed to support working families and promote shared responsibility at home.

These initiatives reflect a broader understanding of inclusion, where organizational policies and culture work together to create an environment in which women can thrive.

Leadership Philosophy

Loretta Adom Tawiah, Head of Human Capital at Old Mutual Ghana

Loretta view leadership as a responsibility that goes beyond managing tasks to shaping people and outcomes. Her approach is grounded in accountability, both for performance and for the growth of those within her team.

“Leadership is not rosy. It means stepping up, taking ownership of the process and the role, and being accountable not just for the work, but also for the personal and professional growth of the people you lead.” she said.

Her philosophy reinforces the idea that leadership requires active engagement, ownership, and a commitment to developing others alongside achieving organisational goals.

Advice for the Next Generation

For aspiring women leaders, Loretta emphasizes the importance of self-investment and preparation. She encourages individuals to take ownership of their development and to position themselves for future opportunities.

“As a lady, you need to invest in yourself. Opportunities won't just fall on your lap. You need to be prepared for these opportunities. So sacrifice now, invest in yourself, and you'll definitely reap the benefits later,” she advised.

Her message aligns with the broader theme of International Women’s Month 2026, reinforcing the value of preparation, mentorship, and intentional growth.