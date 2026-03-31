Italy misses out on World Cup for third time after shock Bosnia-Herzegovina defeat | Getty Images

Italy misses out on World Cup for third time after shock Bosnia-Herzegovina defeat | Getty Images

Italy misses out on World Cup for third time after shock Bosnia-Herzegovina defeat

Ten-man Italy suffered a stunning 4-1 penalty shootout loss to the Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team on Tuesday in Zenica, condemning the four-time champions to missing the FIFA World Cup for the third consecutive edition.

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The Italy national football team took an early lead in the 15th minute when Moise Kean capitalised on a costly error by Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj, firing past him to make it 1-0.

However, Italy’s hopes took a blow shortly before halftime as Alessandro Bastoni received a straight red card for a last-man foul, reducing the Azzurri to ten men.

Bosnia responded with determination, and Haris Tabaković levelled the score in the 79th minute, capitalising on a rebound from a stunning save by Gianluigi Donnarumma. Despite Italy’s efforts in extra time, the match remained 1-1, sending the contest to a decisive penalty shootout.

Italy struggled from the spot, with only Sandro Tonali converting. Pio Esposito missed over the bar, while Bryan Cristante’s effort struck the underside of the crossbar and bounced out. Bosnia were flawless, with Esmir Bajraktarević scoring the decisive penalty to secure a historic victory.

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This defeat marks Italy’s third consecutive failure to qualify for the World Cup, having also missed out in 2018 and 2022. The result extends a difficult period for a nation that has previously won the tournament four times.

For Bosnia, the triumph represents a return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, coinciding with Italy’s last appearance on football’s biggest stage.