Police officers spray COP Yohuno with cash as they jubilate over IGP appointment

A viral video has captured police officers spraying cash on the newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

The footage, taken at the police headquarters in Accra ahead of his official swearing-in, shows an unidentified officer dressed in white showering cash on COP Yohuno while other officers in uniform jubilantly celebrate.

The video has sparked mixed reactions, with some members of the public questioning the gesture.

Swearing-In of IGP Christian Yohuno

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama has officially sworn in Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The brief ceremony took place at the Jubilee House on Friday, 14 March 2025, attended by top government officials, traditional rulers, and close family members of COP Yohuno.

During the ceremony, COP Yohuno, led by the President, took three oaths—the Oath of Allegiance, the Oath of Office, and the Oath of Secrecy. He was then presented with his instrument of appointment before signing the oath book.

Addressing the gathering, President Mahama tasked the IGP with actively tackling bribery and corruption, abuse of power, and indiscipline to uphold professionalism within the police service.

He acknowledged the increasing cases of violent crime, cybercrime, fraud, and global terrorist threats, emphasising the crucial role of the police in maintaining law and order.

In response, the newly sworn-in IGP, Christian Yohuno, pledged his commitment to the police service's resetting agenda, vowing to uphold professionalism, transparency, accountability, and fairness.