Dr Dampare thanks Ghanaians, CSOs for their support during his tenure as IGP

The immediate past Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has expressed gratitude to all Ghanaians, particularly traditional leaders and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), for their support during his tenure.
Dr Dampare was replaced by Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohonu, who was appointed as the new IGP in a statement signed by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.
In a statement dated 14 March and signed by his Executive Assistant, Nana Osei Afrifa, Dr Dampare also expressed appreciation to former President Nana Akufo-Addo.
Excerpts of the statement read:
He is particularly grateful for the opportunity to serve the Ghana Police Service for the past 35 years, rising in rank from a General Constable to Inspector-General of Police, being the youngest Commissioner of Police as well as the youngest IGP in the 4th Republic.
His many years in the service gave him the opportunity to serve as Director-General of almost all departments, including a record two stints as DG/Welfare and DG/Administration. He remains grateful to the Police Management Board (POMAB) as well as the rank and file and wishes everyone well.
The statement further added:
Being given the rank of Inspector-General of Police, the highest rank attainable for any police officer, gave him an incredible opportunity to serve. The contribution that the rank and file of the Ghana Police Service have made to security, law, and order during his tenure has been enormous.
Dr Dampare also reaffirmed his commitment to Ghana, stating:
He wishes to express his continuous commitment to Ghana, our beloved country, and his willingness to serve the nation that he loves. He has served the Ghana Police Service for 35 out of his nearly 55 years of life with an unblemished record. He remains energetic, committed, and enthusiastic about serving his nation with discipline, honour, and integrity.
Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama has officially sworn in Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohonu as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) in a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House on Friday, 14 March 2025.