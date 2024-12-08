Henry Quartey, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central under the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has lost his seat to Abdul-Rauf Tubazu of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the Electoral Commission’s provisional results, Abdul-Rauf Tubazu polled 29,755 votes, defeating Henry Quartey, who garnered 23,345 votes.

This development is part of a broader trend in the 2024 elections, where the governing NPP appears to be losing several parliamentary seats, many of which were previously considered strongholds. Provisional results from constituencies nationwide suggest that the opposition NDC is making significant gains in these areas.

As the collation of results continues, the NPP is reportedly experiencing a challenging election cycle, with indications of substantial losses. The Electoral Commission is actively working to finalise the process to ensure transparency and fairness.

Meanwhile, both major political parties have called for calm among their supporters. The NPP has urged its members to conduct themselves responsibly while monitoring the results, and the NDC has advised its followers to stay vigilant and avoid premature celebrations.

The 2024 elections, contested by 13 presidential candidates and 807 parliamentary aspirants, remain one of the most pivotal in Ghana's political history. The unfolding results could mark a turning point for the country’s governance.