The Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged his unwavering commitment to peace before, during, and after the 2024 general elections. He emphasised the importance of protecting Ghana’s democracy, expressing confidence that "Ghana will win."
Speaking at the signing of the 4th Presidential Peace Pact in Accra on Thursday, 28th November, Dr Bawumia underscored the significance of the pact in ensuring peace and stability during the elections.
He remarked:
As we acknowledge the efforts of others, we must also endeavour to contribute our deal. That is why the signing of the 2024 presidential peace pact is profoundly significant. Every general election in Ghana since 1992 has had its own dynamics and the stakes are always high. But we have never turned our backs on democracy because that is the path we have chosen for ourselves, and it is the right way to go.
Expressing optimism, the Vice President stated:
As we head into the December 2024 polls, the ninth presidential election in Ghana, nine days from today, I am certain of two outcomes: Ghana will win, and peace will reign. We have been here before and can prove again that Ghana is a shining example of a resilient democracy.
He concluded his speech by quoting Mahatma Gandhi to reaffirm his dedication to peace:
I would like to share this quote from Mahatma Gandhi, and I quote: The day the power of love overrules the love for power, the world will know peace.
Dr Bawumia called on all stakeholders, including political parties, electoral officers, the media, and security agencies, to collectively safeguard Ghana’s peace and stability.