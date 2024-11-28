The National Peace Council (NPC) has strongly warned presidential candidates of the political parties against inciting violence among supporters and promoting hate speech ahead of the upcoming elections. The council emphasises that this is crucial for ensuring peace before, during, and after the December polls.

Addressing political parties and stakeholders during the signing of the 2024 Presidential Peace Pact in Accra on Thursday, November 28, Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, underscored the importance of the pact in safeguarding the country’s peace.

He stated:

After eight general elections and the successful transfer of power from an incumbent political party to the opposition party since 1992, it gives us hope as citizens of Ghana that no matter the challenges we face, we will see through.

Rev. Adu-Gyamfi outlined the measures the Peace Council has implemented:

We would like to report that ahead of this year’s general elections, the Peace Council has reached out to over 200 constituencies in the country to encourage the use of consensus-building, tolerance, dialogue, and negotiation to address political differences.

He continued:

Currently, with the kind support of UNDP, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and ECOWAS, our regional Peace Councils are holding dialogues with parliamentary candidates in 50 constituencies that we have identified as hotspots to commit to peace by signing similar peace pacts at the constituency level.

The Chairman of the NPC further advised political parties to be decorous in their celebrations should they emerge victorious in the December 7 polls. Similarly, he urged parties who lose the elections to also be measured in their responses.