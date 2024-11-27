The Electoral Commission (EC) is likely to reverse its decision to restrict media access to constituency and regional collation centres for the 2024 elections following intense pressure from media stakeholders.
In a memo dated 25th November, the EC announced plans to accredit only eight media houses for constituency collation centres (three TV stations with two personnel each and five radio stations with one each) and 12 media houses for regional collation centres (five TV stations with two personnel each and seven radio stations with one each).
Deputy Chairman for Corporate Services, Dr Bossman Asare, justified the directive, stating it was to prevent congestion and ensure smooth operations. However, organisations like the Media Foundation for West Africa opposed the move.
In response, the EC, in a 27th November statement signed by Deputy Chairman for Operations, Samuel Tettey, acknowledged concerns from media partners and announced engagements with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA).
The statement read:
Since the memo directing the Commission's staff at the District and Regional levels, to select media houses for accreditation to its collation centres was made public, the Commission has received numerous calls from a number of its Media Partners expressing concern about the quotas granted to Media Houses.
The Commission further stated:
As a listening Commission we are engaging with the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) on the issue and trust that we will arrive at an arrangement that is both workable and acceptable. The Commission is keen on ensuring the highest level of transparency in its operations, hence the opening up of all its Constituency, Regional and National Collation Centres to the Media.
The EC expressed optimism about reaching a resolution to maintain transparency and ensure peaceful processes at all collation centres.