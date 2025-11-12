Pulse Ghana, Dr. Maxwell Ampong and Zenith Bank Ghana collaborate to boost youth entrepreneurship in Ghana

#Featured post

Fresh from winning the Promising Entrepreneur of the Year award at the Ghana Business Awards, Dr. Maxwell Ampong is collaborating with Pulse Ghana, Zenith Bank Ghana and his longstanding ecosystem partners to deliver practical entrepreneurship lessons directly to digital audiences.

The partnership appoints Dr. Maxwell Ampong as the Entrepreneurship Development Partner of Pulse Ghana and launches the MIGxPULSE Entrepreneur In You® weekly content series and masterclass platform for young founders, creatives and professionals, in partnership with Zenith Bank Ghana.

Dr. Ampong’s collaborations with Zenith Bank Ghana, WellMax Inclusive Insurance, and WellMax Micro-Credit are helping connect new entrepreneurs with more innovative financial tools and literacy programmes, providing Pulse Ghana followers with more than just inspiration, but also practical access to financial tools and real-world opportunities.

“Entrepreneurship thrives when creative media meets responsible finance,” Dr. Ampong said.

“Together with Pulse Ghana and Zenith Bank Ghana, we are giving that idea a living form.”

Crucially, this comes alongside Maxwell Investments Group’s strategic collaborations with Zenith Bank Ghana, which are creating new opportunities for SMEs, students, and young founders to access finance and financial tools, helping to build resilience in today’s global economy.