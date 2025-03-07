Rainstorm kills 7-year-old girl, destroys several shops in Damongo

A devastating rainstorm struck Damongo, the capital of the Savannah Region, on Wednesday night, resulting in the tragic death of a seven-year-old girl and causing significant damage to homes, shops, and other properties.

The young victim, identified as Karim Salifu, was running home with her elder brother when a roofing sheet from one of the affected buildings fell and struck her neck, leading to fatal injuries.

The incident has left the community in mourning, with family members expressing deep regret over the circumstances that led to her death.

According to a JoyNews report, Karim Salifu, a relative of the deceased, lamented the decision to allow the children outside during the storm, stating,

It’s very painful and irresponsible on our part to have allowed little children outside at that time because I believe that if she had been home, what befell her would have been avoided.

The storm also caused extensive damage to the Damongo branch of the Volta River Authority (VRA), with the building’s roof severely affected and all computers soaked in water.

Nearby businesses, including a pharmacy and several shops, were also impacted by the disaster.

At the time of reporting, officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) were still assessing the extent of the destruction.

They have yet to provide a comprehensive account of the damage caused by the storm.

The tragic incident has highlighted the vulnerability of communities to extreme weather events and the urgent need for improved disaster preparedness and response measures.