Soldiers will beat you ‘mercilessly’ if you misbehave on election day – Army Chief

Lieutenant Colonel (Lt. Col.) Jacob Codjoe, the Commanding Officer of Achiase Jungle Warfare Training School, has issued a stern warning to individuals planning to disrupt the upcoming December presidential and parliamentary elections. He cautioned that military personnel would deal "severely" with troublemakers to maintain public safety.
Speaking at a peace concert organised by the Salvation Army Church in Akyem Oda, Eastern Region, Lt. Col. Codjoe emphasised the need to safeguard the nation’s peace during the elections. He stated:
I am telling you here that I will only intervene on the 7th of December within the Akyemansa enclave if the police inform me they cannot handle the situation. And when I come, I will not talk. I will beat you, and the hell with you. I always want people to try me.
He urged voters to cast their ballots and return home until polling closes, only returning later for the counting of votes. He further advised the public to go home after the results are announced to avoid clashes, adding that security agencies would not compromise national peace for the sake of a few individuals. The Commanding Officer stressed:
We have a duty—as religious leaders, security heads, family heads, and individuals—to protect the good things we have as a country. The only good thing we have now is the peace we are enjoying. Because with peace, everything can progress. If we destroy it now, nothing can go on. You will be hungrier than me—it’s a fact. Because during a war, I will still feed.
In a related development, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, who also serves as the Chairman of the National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF), has echoed a similar warning. He pledged unwavering commitment to upholding peace and ensuring a free and fair electoral process.
Check the video below: