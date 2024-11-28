5 Ghanaian foods to avoid or limit as a sports person

As a sports person, what you eat plays a huge role in your performance. While Ghanaian food is delicious, some dishes may not be the best choice when it comes to staying fit, energetic, and healthy.

Here are five common Ghanaian foods athletes should consider limiting or avoiding:

Fried Foods (e.g., Fried Plantains, Chibom, Fried Yam)

Fried foods like fried plantains (kelewele) or fried yam may be tasty, but they are high in unhealthy fats and calories. Eating too much fried food can lead to weight gain and slow down your energy levels. As a sports person, you need to avoid foods that make you feel sluggish or heavy during training or games.

Jollof Rice (with Excessive Oil)

Jollof rice is a favorite in Ghana, but when it's cooked with too much oil, it can become very calorie-dense. High-fat meals can make you feel sluggish and can slow down your recovery after a workout. It's better to enjoy Jollof in moderation, with less oil, to avoid gaining unnecessary weight.

Kelewele (Spicy Fried Plantains)

Kelewele, though delicious, is another fried dish that can be very high in calories. Fried plantains, paired with the spicy seasoning, can give you a quick energy boost, but the fat and oil content can affect your overall health and performance if eaten too often.

Bofrots/Puff-puff

As a sports person, it's best to limit bofrot, a popular fried dough snack in Ghana. While tasty, it is high in unhealthy fats and sugar, which can lead to weight gain and energy crashes. The deep-frying process adds extra calories, while refined flour provides little nutritional value. Regularly consuming bofrot can affect your performance and recovery. Instead, choose healthier snack options that provide sustained energy and essential nutrients to support muscle recovery and overall athletic performance.

Palm Nut Soup (with Excessive Oil)

Palm nut soup, especially when cooked with a lot of palm oil, is rich in saturated fats. These fats can contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of heart-related issues over time. It's better to enjoy palm nut soup in moderation, and avoid cooking it with too much oil.