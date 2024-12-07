2 EC officials collapse after pepper spray incident at Okaikwei North collation centre

Two officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) collapsed at the Okaikwei North collation centre in the Greater Accra Region after being affected by pepper spray discharged during a chaotic incident.

According to JoyNews correspondent James Eshun, the chaos erupted when supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) arrived at the collation centre following allegations of attempted vote-rigging involving some parliamentary candidates. Tensions flared as party members sought to safeguard the ballot boxes, leading to heated confrontations.

The situation escalated, prompting police officers to use pepper spray to disperse the crowd attempting to force their way into the centre. Unfortunately, some of the spray reached the EC officials, causing severe discomfort. While initially appearing stable, the officials later lost consciousness as the effects worsened.