2024 Election: 'It’s a big deal that we’ve lost; time for sober reflection' – NPP’s Mac Manu

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu, has called on the party to view a potential defeat in the 2024 general election not as the end of the world, but as a chance to reflect and rebuild.

Speaking on the aftermath of the election, Mac Manu highlighted the importance of accepting the results in good faith while focusing on regaining the trust of the Ghanaian people. Although he stopped short of officially conceding defeat to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), he acknowledged the gravity of the situation.

“This is a moment for sober reflection and learning from our mistakes. We must take this as an opportunity to rebuild and come back stronger,” he remarked.

Mac Manu stressed the need for introspection, urging the NPP to evaluate what went wrong and strategise for future elections.

“It’s two things – you either win or you lose. We have been in an election before and lost. It is for us to retreat, go back, and look at what went wrong, a post-mortem and stuff like that,” he explained.

Admitting the significance of the loss, Mac Manu added, “It is a big deal that we have lost because we went into the election to win.”

The elections, however, have been marred by violent incidents across the country, with reports of electoral malpractices further complicating the process. Tensions have risen in certain areas as both major political parties trade accusations over irregularities.