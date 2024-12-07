2024 Elections: A male voter sustains head injury in Odododiodio constituency

The Mantse Palace No. 1 polling station in the Odododiodio constituency witnessed heightened tension, culminating in a heated altercation that left a male voter with a head injury.

A viral video of the incident shows the injured man bleeding heavily as concerned onlookers attempted to assist him. Despite his condition, he appeared visibly agitated and unwilling to stand down, prompting those nearby to escort him from the scene to prevent further conflict with his alleged attacker.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the matter, but calls for calm have been reiterated to ensure a peaceful voting process at the polling station.

In a separate incident, an alleged supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) reportedly confronted an official of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over accusations of relocating a voter register to an unauthorised location where no voting activities were taking place.

While the official attempted to clarify her actions, the situation escalated, resulting in confusion and a physical altercation. The NPP supporter involved has since been taken to the police station for questioning, as authorities work to restore calm and investigate the matter.

In another instance of election-related violence, one person was shot dead in Nyankpala in the Tolon constituency of the Northern Region. Reports suggest the incident stemmed from a heated argument between the Northern Regional Organiser of the ruling NPP, Alhaji Rashid Salifu, and the parliamentary candidate of the opposition NDC, Dr Osman Damba.