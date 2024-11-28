I come from Bawku. My father is a Kusasi. My mother is a Mamprusi. For the past three years, Bawku has been at war. My father and mother are fighting, and we have ignored that and are here talking about peace. I wish we had a forum like this to talk about Bawku’s matter and help resolve the challenges. I don’t know whether I’ll be able to vote because where I come from, every day is gunshot.