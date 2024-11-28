Presidential Candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga, has called for urgent measures to address the prolonged chieftaincy conflict in Bawku in the Upper East Region, to restore peace and stability.
His appeal follows renewed violence in Bawku, which has claimed over 26 lives, destroyed properties worth thousands of cedis, and displaced many residents.
Speaking at the signing of the 4th Presidential Peace Pact in Accra on 28th November, Dr Ayariga expressed deep concern about the persistent insecurity in the area.
He lamented:
I come from Bawku. My father is a Kusasi. My mother is a Mamprusi. For the past three years, Bawku has been at war. My father and mother are fighting, and we have ignored that and are here talking about peace. I wish we had a forum like this to talk about Bawku’s matter and help resolve the challenges. I don’t know whether I’ll be able to vote because where I come from, every day is gunshot.
Dr Ayariga urged the presidential candidates of the two major political parties, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP) and John Mahama (NDC), to demonstrate unity and commitment to peace.
He emphasised:
Are we going to demonstrate to the world that our members can tolerate and accept different ideas instead of fighting? Or are we going to show the world that we are more violent than the other two? Our party members must step up and demonstrate that this year, Northern brothers are united, no matter what.
In his concluding remarks, Dr Ayariga cautioned the security agencies against selective justice and the media against spreading misinformation.
He also pledged his commitment to peace ahead of the December polls.