Leader of the NPP Caucus in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has responded to Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin's decision to reject his request for an emergency parliamentary sitting. According to Afenyo-Markin, he is not in a position to compel the Speaker to reconvene the House for an emergency sitting.
In a letter dated 22nd November, Afenyo-Markin had petitioned the Speaker to reconvene Parliament on 28th and 29th November to discuss six key government issues and 17 pending bills.
However, Speaker Bagbin responded in a formal letter dated 26th November, rejecting the request. He explained that the closeness of the proposed dates to the general election, along with the impracticality of addressing such extensive business in just two days, made it unfeasible.
He stated:
Bearing in mind the provisions of Article 296 (a) and (b) of the Constitution, 1992, and the closeness of your proposed dates to the general election, I am of the considered opinion that it would not be in the national interest to interrupt the campaigns of members and parties by a recall to plenary sitting of Parliament.
In an interview with Accra-based Joy News, the MP for Effutu commented:
You remember that in June, without any provocation, we had government business to do. He said he had received a letter from Jubilee house and because of that he read a statement virtually insulting the President. And after that, he gavelled and shut Parliament. So I don't want to talk about whether he would reopen Parliament or not. I leave it to his own judgement.
Afenyo-Markin further stated:
I cannot force him. I would use constitutional means. If he shuts the door, it’s up to him. But I can tell you that for the next one week, we’ll focus on our elections with a determined mind to win well for Parliament and for our Flagbearer. So that if they are still being difficult and acting undemocratic, we know that we have a government in waiting to implement these important policies.
He urged party supporters stay united and vote to secure the NPP’s status are the clear majority caucus in the next parliament to avert future stalemates.