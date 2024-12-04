Rosemond Obeng, a former personal assistant to the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has delivered a scathing verdict on the Vice President’s leadership capabilities.

According to Obeng, Dr Bawumia lacks assertiveness and problem-solving skills, making him unfit to lead Ghana as the next president. In an interview on Accra-based GhOne TV, she stated that the Vice President is incapable of effectively managing even a small team of 10 persons, let alone a nation of over 32 million people.

She remarked:

With his approach to solving issues, putting his foot down when it matters the most, pulling the bull by the horns, and correcting people when they are misbehaving, he cannot even manage a group of about 10 people working around him when some are misbehaving.

It saddens my heart that people think he can handle the affairs of our beautiful country of over 32 million people. I don’t think Dr Bawumia can. He will be overwhelmed. Ghana will not be safe under Dr Bawumia’s leadership.

Obeng further described the Vice President as a "bad and dishonest leader," particularly criticising his role as head of the Economic Management Team. She blamed him for the country's economic struggles and the depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar.

She added:

He’s not a consistent leader. It’s sad. His performance on the economy has been abysmal, and Ghanaians are assessing him based on that. Why do I say he’s not the right person for the country? Because that is the reality of the situation.

Obeng urged Ghanaians to elect former President and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate John Dramani Mahama as the next leader of the country.

Her remarks come shortly after former President John Agyekum Kufuor endorsed Dr Bawumia as the most suitable candidate to lead Ghana into the future.

Meanwhile, over 18 million Ghanaians are set to make their choice on Saturday, 7 December 2024.