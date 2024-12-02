The Electoral Commission (EC) has reversed its initial decision to restrict media access to constituency and regional collation centres.

In a memo dated 25 November, the EC had announced plans to accredit only eight media houses for constituency collation centres (three TV stations with two personnel each and five radio stations with one each) and 12 media houses for regional collation centres (five TV stations with two personnel each and seven radio stations with one each).

Following public backlash, the EC engaged with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) and expanded the media accreditation to 4,500.

However, in a new statement dated 2 December and signed by the Director for Electoral Services, Benjamin Bano-Bioh, the EC announced its decision to allow unlimited media access to collation centres.

The statement read:

Following internal discussions and consultations with key media personalities, the Electoral Commission (EC) is pleased to announce to the Media and the General Public that media persons assigned photo accreditation to cover Polling Stations will be able to use the same accreditation to cover Constituency and Regional Collation Centres.

From Saturday, 7 December 2024, media persons can access Constituency and Regional Collation Centres using their photo accreditation cards issued by the EC.

The EC reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability, stating that the reversal aims to provide media personnel with "greater flexibility and access to Election centres."

The statement further noted:

Arrangements for media access to the National Collation Centre will be announced in due course.