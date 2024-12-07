Tensions flared in Coaltar, located in the Ayensuano Constituency, as supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) clashed during the ongoing general elections. The confrontation, which was captured on video and shared by Adom Online, highlights the escalating political rivalry between the two parties in the region.

The video, which quickly spread on social media, shows both groups engaging in a heated exchange, with reports suggesting that the altercation was triggered by disagreements over the electoral process. While details of the incident remain limited, security personnel have been deployed to restore calm and prevent further violence.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the charged political atmosphere surrounding the elections, with both parties urging their supporters to remain peaceful and exercise their democratic rights without resorting to violence. As the voting process continues across the country, authorities have called for increased vigilance to ensure a smooth and secure election day.

As Ghana's general elections near the halfway point, several tensions have arisen, raising concerns about the integrity of the process. Onua TV reports that one person was arrested at Atwima Foase for possessing 76 ballot papers, sparking fears of electoral fraud. TV3 also highlights tensions in Asawaase, where the NPP parliamentary candidate's decision to join the queue to vote has led to disputes among voters and political opponents.

These incidents, alongside clashes between NPP and NDC supporters in Coaltar, underscore the need for Ghanaians to maintain peace and order during the remainder of the election. Security officials continue to urge vigilance to ensure a smooth and credible process.