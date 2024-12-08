'Ghana is more important than our individual political ambitions'- Dr Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party in the recently concluded general elections, has emphasised that the well-being of the nation transcends individual political ambitions.

Speaking at a press conference to concede defeat, he reiterated that Ghana's interests must always take precedence over personal or party aspirations. In his concession, Dr Bawumia expressed his readiness to facilitate a smooth transition of power to John Mahama. He also pledged that his party would regroup, rebuild, and emerge stronger for future political contests.

Ghanaians went to the polls yesterday, December 7, 2024, to elect new leaders. While the early hours of the election were largely peaceful, the latter hours were marred by violence that claimed the lives of two individuals. Over 18 million registered voters were expected to participate in the elections, with 40,967 polling stations set up nationwide to ensure the process ran smoothly. Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission is yet to declare the final results.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has served as Ghana’s Vice President for eight years, assuming office on 7 January 2016. During his tenure, he became a prominent advocate for digitalisation, championing the integration of technology to enhance governance and drive economic development.