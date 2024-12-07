Ghana Police Service leads efforts to ensure peaceful elections with day-long briefing

The Ghana Police Service is hosting a day-long press briefing as part of its efforts to ensure peace and security during the ongoing general elections. The briefing, which provides updates on the electoral process, aims to educate the public on safety measures and emergency protocols. Citizens are being encouraged to contact the police in case of emergencies by dialling 0800311311.

To reach a wider audience, the education campaign is being conducted in all major local dialects, ensuring the message is comprehensible to everyone. The Police Service is urging Ghanaians to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities or unusual behaviour. Additionally, the public has been warned against spreading false information, which could incite unrest or disrupt the electoral process.

This initiative underscores the Ghana Police Service’s commitment to maintaining a peaceful and orderly election. Collaboration between citizens and law enforcement is critical to safeguarding democracy and upholding national stability.

Ghanaians are casting their votes today, Saturday, 7 December, to elect a new president and Members of Parliament. Polling stations opened at 7:00 am and will remain operational until 5:00 pm.

Over 18 million registered voters are expected to participate in the elections, with 40,967 polling stations set up nationwide to facilitate the process.

Maintaining peace during elections is vital to safeguarding lives, preserving property, and ensuring a credible democratic process. Peace allows citizens to vote freely without fear or intimidation, strengthens trust in electoral systems, and fosters national unity despite political and ethnic differences. It also signals stability to investors, boosting economic confidence, and protects essential services like education and healthcare from disruption.