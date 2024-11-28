Live coverage of EC proceedings eliminated tensions and suspicions – EC Chairperson

The Chairperson of Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, has highlighted the positive impact of live media coverage on the commission’s proceedings. According to her, this transparency has helped to eliminate tensions and suspicions that previously surrounded their activities.

She made these remarks at the 2024 Peace Pact event, organised by the National Peace Council in Accra on Thursday, 28 November.

By discussing all the concerns in an open and transparent manner and carrying the citizens along as a result of the live coverage of proceedings, tensions and suspicions around the PVR were eliminated and the peace of our country was restored.

The Peace Pact is a quadrennial event aimed at securing commitments from political leaders and stakeholders to ensure peaceful and violence-free general elections.

At the same event, John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), commended the EC for its cooperation with his party in the lead-up to the 7 December general elections.

The former President, who is seeking a return to power, emphasised the need to safeguard Ghana’s peace. He warned against actions that could destabilise the country, drawing lessons from election-related violence in other nations.

Mahama also referenced incidents from Ghana’s recent electoral history, including the killing of eight people during the 2020 elections in Techiman and violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, noting that justice for the victims has yet to be served.

Mistrust is built through a mismatch between words and gaslighting on the part of those in authority. There is reason to be concerned that the signing of this pact, though well-intentioned, could amount to nothing if it is not followed by concrete actions to guarantee the peace by the stakeholders and government,” he cautioned.

He further questioned the government’s commitment to peaceful elections, citing the use of masked and unidentified security personnel to intimidate voters in previous elections.

How are we to believe that such killings will not reoccur during this election? As well, there also remains the vexed question of the use of thugs dressed in security service uniforms to intimidate and brutalise citizens during elections. How can we tell these thugs from the professional members of the security services, especially when they carry no name tags and conceal their faces with masks?

The Peace Pact brought together heads of political parties, the EC, and other key stakeholders. It seeks to ensure that Ghana remains peaceful before, during, and after the elections.