NDC allegedly intercepts 500,000 ballot papers at Kwadaso

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has claimed to have intercepted 500,000 ballot papers near the Kwadaso SDA Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

The allegedly freshly-printed ballot papers were discovered by the NDC’s National Organiser, Joseph Yamin, in a private residence. In a livestream, he displayed dozens of packages containing the suspected ballot papers.

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, Yamin confirmed that the party had received intelligence about the incident and had been "tracking" the alleged ballot papers since Friday December 6. He added that the police have since taken possession of the materials for further investigation.

He stated:

Now the police are heading to the regional police headquarters with the ballots. We are all supposed to move there for investigation.

Yamin further revealed that he questioned the occupants of the house where the ballot papers were found, but they denied any knowledge of them.

He explained:

There were some ladies in the house, and one of them, I'm sure, has also been asked to accompany the materials to the police station. When we confronted them, they said they knew nothing about it and that they were surprised those items were there.

We asked who occupies that room. They said it is a guest house, and they have been living there. Their parents own the house. At a point, I had to speak to the mother of these ladies, and she confirmed that they own the house but are unaware of how these materials got there.

Meanwhile, at a press conference, the NDC's National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, warned that the party would resist any attempts by the ruling NPP to rig the 2024 election.

This latest allegation comes amid reports of double voting, ballot stuffing, and violence in various constituencies across the country.