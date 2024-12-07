NDC charges supporters to return to collation centres to ‘protect their votes’

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on its supporters to remain vigilant during the counting and transportation of ballot papers until the final results for the presidential and parliamentary elections are declared across various constituencies nationwide.
The NDC alleges that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has initiated internal mechanisms to manipulate the election outcome. In a brief address, the party’s National Communications Officer on Saturday December 7, Sammy Gyamfi, urged supporters to postpone celebrations until the final results are announced.
He stated:
This is where every Ghanaian, especially NDC supporters and sympathisers, must join our polling agents, observers, and security teams to accompany EC officials with various ballot boxes and electoral materials to various EC constituency collation centres.
Gyamfi further appealed:
If you are not at the polling station and you're hearing this message wherever you are in your constituency, this is the time for you to play your role. You have voted. Your votes have been counted and declared at the polling station. Now you have the responsibility to protect those votes.
The NDC National Communications Officer also urged all agents to remain on high alert, emphasising that this action is crucial to prevent any attempts by the "desperate" NPP to manipulate the election outcome.
He stated:
Gyamfi went on to allege:
They will be trying to snatch ballot boxes and swap ballot boxes. They will be trying to swap pink sheets. They'll be trying to use their tactics to manipulate the outcome of the election results. Don't forget what happened at Techiman South in 2020.
This appeal follows reports of alleged fake ballot papers in several constituencies, including Ablekuma West and Ayawaso Central, among others.