The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of promoting tribal and religious divisions ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for Saturday, 7th December 2024.

According to Kodua, the NDC has realised the superiority of the NPP’s policies and resorted to what he described as “cheap politics.”

Speaking at the NPP’s final campaign rally, dubbed the “Possibilities Victory” rally, held at the University of Ghana Sports Directorate Park in Legon on Thursday, 5th December 2024, Kodua stated:

The NDC has realised they have lost Saturday’s election. Sensing their defeat, they have now resorted to tribal politics and religious descriptions. This is the first time a party has campaigned on religious grounds since Ghana’s elections in 1957. We are all one, no matter our religious affiliation.

He expressed optimism about the NPP’s chances, asserting that all 16 regions in the country were aligned for victory. Kodua added:

We are winning this election. Nothing can change it. Nothing can stop our victory. Bawumia is the incoming president. The NDC cannot stop it.

At the same event, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, highlighted the success of the NPP’s Free Senior High School (SHS) policy. He described it as a game-changer and urged Ghanaians to vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as a show of gratitude for the initiative. He further argued that the NPP is the only party committed to safeguarding the policy’s future.