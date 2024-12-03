NPP has destroyed Ghana – Mahama cries to Asantehene

The Presidential Candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of mismanaging all sectors of the country.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo’s eight-year tenure has plunged the country into economic turmoil and forced thousands of Ghanaians into poverty.

Speaking at the Manhyia Palace during a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Tuesday December 3, Mahama expressed his resolve to return as president to “rescue” Ghanaians from the “mess” created by the NPP.

“We need to stand together and reclaim our country. In eight years, Akufo-Addo has plunged us into debt, borrowing $11.5 billion from the Eurobond market in the past five years. We can no longer access international markets because of this situation.”

He also criticised the NPP for abandoning significant projects initiated under his administration, particularly in the Ashanti Region.

He stated:

We initiated several projects to develop Asanteman, some of which we completed while others remained unfinished. However, the unfortunate reality is that some of the completed projects have been left to deteriorate. These initiatives were funded with public money, such as the Afari Military Hospital, which many would find hard to believe is still not operational.

He further remarked:

The same situation applies to the Kejetia Market, which was commissioned before I left office. Parliament approved funds for Phase II of the project. Today, no one understands why it remains incomplete.

Mahama also criticised the NPP for engaging in “state-sponsored fake news” aimed at tarnishing his integrity ahead of the 7 December general elections.