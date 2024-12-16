NPP is coming back to power in 2028 – Afenyo-Markin

Leader of the NPP caucus in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has expressed optimism that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will return to power after the 2028 general election.
According to him, the party is evaluating the consequences that led to its massive defeat in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary election.
Speaking to journalists on Monday December 16 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) following the resumption of Parliament, Afenyo-Markin urged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to exercise caution in their celebrations after winning the December 7 polls.
He noted that the NPP was heavily endorsed in the 2016 elections, where President Akufo-Addo won with over one million votes, securing 169 seats in Parliament, and in the 2020 elections when the party earned its second term.
Afenyo-Markin remarked:
The people of Ghana have heard them. They've given them the mandate. Our job in opposition is to do what we're supposed to do—keep their feet to the fire. So this is not something that has to be celebrated in perpetuity. They should be magnanimous in victory as we see the next four years.
He stated that the NPP accepts the results in good faith but is confident of a comeback in 2028.
We are very positive that come 2028, Ghanaians will return us to office. We are going to take stock, look at where we got it wrong, correct our mistakes, and come together as a team—as a formidable opposition and minority. Not to be disruptive, no violence, no chaos, but to act within the confines of the law, argue on issues, and distinguish ourselves for the people of Ghana to know that this is the NPP.
Afenyo-Markin further appealed to the NDC to allow the Electoral Commission to perform its duties smoothly, enabling the collation and announcement of the outstanding parliamentary results in nine constituencies.
The NDC’s John Dramani Mahama was declared President-elect on Sunday, December 8, by Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Jean Mensa, based on results from 267 out of 276 constituencies across the 16 regions. Mahama received 6,328,397 votes (56.55%), while Dr Bawumia garnered 4,657,304 votes (41.61%), reflecting a significant margin of 1,671,093 votes.